I'm a Celebrity's Babatúndé Aléshé reveals transformation after 'shock' exit from the jungle The Celebrity Gogglebox star was voted off on Wednesday's episode

I'm a Celebrity's Babatúndé Aléshé has broken his silence following his shock exit from the jungle on Wednesday evening – and the stand-up comedian was keen to show off his new look in the process.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Celebrity Gogglebox star addressed fans directly as he spoke about how he was feeling and he also revealed he had lost "so much" weight.

"What's going on people? Babatúndé Aléshé here checking in, I'm back, I'm enjoying myself, I'm very good, I'm at the hotel now and I'm just honestly just having the best time," the comedian began.

"Thank you to everybody who supported me on my journey in the jungle, I truly appreciate it. I've learned so much about myself, I've lost so much weight, look at my face, lord have mercy!"

Babatúndé told fans he had lost "so much" weight after being in the jungle

He added: "But thank you very much I appreciate it and love every single one of you, honest to god this has been the best experience of my life, and yeah, I'm back, see you all next year on tour, 2023 Babahood, peace!"

Babatúndé was voted off by the viewers at the end of Wednesday's episode and fans were "shocked" by his exit. Taking to social media, one person tweeted: "Come on #ImACeleb who is voting for Matt??? Because I just don't get it."

The comedian was the fifth star to be eliminated

A second was equally perplexed by Babatúndé being beaten by his other campmates: "WHO is still voting for Chris Moyles????? Baba was waaaaaay better in there than Chris!"

A third said: "Absolutely gutted about Baba leaving," as a fourth commented: "Babatunde was easily the most entertaining. I'm so sad he's out."

Babatúndé was the fifth famous face to be voted off by the public on the ITV reality show. The first to leave was Loose Women presenter Charlene White followed by Scarlette Douglas. On Monday, Sue Cleaver left, and, on Tuesday, Boy George exited.

