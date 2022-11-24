I'm A Celeb's Boy George exposes 'sly' campmates as he reveals confrontations with Matt Hancock were not aired The pop icon took to Twitter

I'm A Celeb star Boy George has revealed that there was "lots of sly" gossiping about MP Matt Hancock in camp.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the star shared a tweet that read: "There was lots of sly [expletive] about @MattHancock but I told him to stand up for himself and parboil the potatoes to make chips! I was also the driving force behind the ostrich omelette. Lol!"

He also revealed that not all of his confrontations with Tory MP Matt Hancock were aired on the ITV show.

Replying to a fan on Twitter who said they were "willing" the pop icon to "say more" to the politician, George responded: "Not everything is broadcast! I said plenty but in the end I did not want to bully Matt.

"He will not complain about me because I behaved like an adult. There is zero issue between us. That might disappoint some but I have no regrets about anything. I’m not five years old!" adding a smiley face.

In a separate tweet, the singer responded to a different fan who suggested that George was portrayed as a "bully" in the media for asking Matt "awkward questions". He wrote: "I think @MattHancock will say otherwise and many will have ostrich egg on their faces. I treated him with absolute respect. I said what I needed to say and I made some fun digs but there was zero awkwardness. He appreciated my directness."

Boy George said there was "sly" talk about Matt Hancock in the jungle

The tweet comes after the 80s icon hinted at unseen tension in the camp during his exit interview with Ant and Dec.

"When you’ve got cameras on you…the younger people are used to being watched.

"It doesn’t bother them, because they live in this two-way mirror existence. But for me there were [times] where people didn’t speak up. There was [expletive] going on over here and over here, and people weren’t saying things to people’s faces."

