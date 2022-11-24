What has Seann Walsh's ex-girlfriend Rebecca Humphries said since his I'm A Celeb debut? The pair broke up after Strictly's "kiss-gate"

Back in 2018, I'm A Celeb star Seann Walsh was pictured kissing his Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones while competing on the show's 16th season.

At the time, he was dating his long-time girlfriend Rebecca Humphries, who went on to share her own statement about the affair, accusing Seann of "controlling" behaviour. But what has the actress said since the comedian entered the jungle? Find out here…

WATCH: Seann Walsh reveals first time he met Matt Hancock before I'm A Celeb

While Rebecca has remained fairly quiet on social media since her ex went into the jungle, she did share a post about the charity Women's Aid on her Instagram page the same day Seann's debut in the jungle was aired on ITV1.

Posting a picture that detailed the charity's contact information, she wrote in the caption: "@womens_aid are such an amazing, down-to-earth bunch of legends who work tirelessly and I'm posting this here so anyone who needs it can find it easily."

Back in October, ahead of I'm A Celeb's season 22 premiere in November, Rebecca wrote an opinion piece for The Guardian, titled: "My partner cheated on me on Strictly, but it took another heartbreak for me to quit toxic love", in which she briefly revisited the kiss scandal and spoke about another more recent break-up, as well as the impact of toxic relationships.

Rebecca wrote an opinion piece on "toxic love" back in October

She spoke about experiencing heartbreak after Seann and Katya's kiss. "After I put a statement out detailing [Seann's] gaslighting behaviour, news of other affairs came out publicly, too. For a brief while, I was one half of the poster couple for toxic love.

"I hadn't even known that love shouldn't look like it did for us, that an insidious loss of joy, opinion and confidence wasn't what was required of me. I just thought relationships took work and compromise, and weren’t always plain sailing, and a whole host of other unhelpful soundbites I had filed away over the years to justify the daily pain."

She went on to say that in the two years post the "Strictly incident", she "worked very hard pulling out of my body the sticky, tar-like residue that gaslighting leaves you with," before going on to reveal that after finding love with someone else, was dumped two weeks after moving to America with him.

Seann was dating Rebecca when he was pictured kissing Katya

"But my heartbreak hadn't come from being dumped… heartbreak came from knowing I would never be rid of toxic love – ever – if I didn't acknowledge that the only thing all the toxic situations in my life had in common was me," she said.

