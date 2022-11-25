The Daily Lowdown: Stormzy shares rare personal message with fans as he releases new album

In today's Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO!, we're discussing Stormzy's personal message to his fans and Zayn Malik covering Jimi Hendrix for the late singer's birthday.

Not only that, Mariah Carey continues on her festive journey. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below…

Stormzy has shared a heartfelt and personal message to his fans upon the release of his highly-anticipated third album, This Is What I mean. The artist took to social media to pen a lengthy statement explaining that at times he feels he overshares, but that he does it so that his fans can understand him as a person a bit better and to give his art some context. Stormzy added that he didn't want to be boxed into one genre of music and that his love for the craft was the most important thing. He finished the letter by saying he prays that listeners absorb the album with an open heart. This Is What I mean is out now.

Adidas is launching an investigation into Ye after allegations of bullying against the rapper arose from former staff members. The sports brand will look into the claims that Ye had allegedly manipulated and bullied staff, including showing them inappropriate and explicit imagery. An open letter was sent by several of the company's employees to the Ceo and other execs detailing the complaints, including how senior figures turned a blind eye to the alleged behaviour. Ye is yet to comment on the case.

Kim Kardashian has divided fans online after she shared a photo of a recent outing with her sister Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson. Posting on Instagram, the reality star shared with followers how she and the basketball player had paid a visit to a juvenile detention centre in Los Angeles to hold a Friendsgiving. Kim, who is on a journey to become a lawyer after passing the 'baby bar' exam and is an advocate for criminal justice reform, explained in the caption how she was thankful for the people she had met and that the young men in Camp Kilpatrick inspired her with their stories. but many commented online how they were shocked that Tristan had joined her after news broke earlier this year that Tristan had fathered a child with another woman while in a relationship with Khloe.

Mariah Carey is continuing her journey to spread Christmas joy as the singer took to the stage at the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. The star, who receieved some criticism for apparently lip syncing, was clearly in her element as she belted out her festive anthem, All I want For Christmas Is You. The star even had matching outfits with her children Moroccan and Monroe for the special occasion, how cute.

And Zayn Malik has released a cover of Jimi Hendrix's track Angel to honor the late singer's 80th birthday. The former One Direction star dropped the new song on Friday, which features the guitar legend's original signature guitar interwoven with Zayn's lead vocals. The estate for Jimi Hendrix, who died at the age of 27 in 1970, said in a statement they were pleased that Zayn had been inspired to use the original music in his recording of the song, and that they hoped the 2022 version would enlighten a new generation of listeners about Jimi's genius.

