This Morning faces chaos after major disruption during on-air interview That's live TV for you!

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary faced a moment of chaos during Friday's episode of This Morning during an interview with Spice Girls singer Mel B.

The presenters were chatting to the singer about her brand new BBC programme with Ruby Wax and Emily Atack, titled Trailblazers: A Rocky Mountain Road Trip, when a fire alarm began sounding – interrupting the whole interview in the process.

Mel B was seemingly shocked by the live TV moment, as she asked: "Is that real?!" prompting Alison to state: "It's just an alarm, this is live TV!"

Mel then began hilariously reading out the autocue, informing viewers what was going on, before the programme then almost immediately after went into an advertisement break with Mel walking off set as she shouted: "Bye!"

Mel B appeared on Friday's show for an interview

After coming back on air, the presenters and Mel were still laughing at the incident, but Mel added: "Imagine if there was a fire we didn't even move!"

But the show faced more chaos later on in the show during the fashion segment, when the fire alarm went off for a second time. However, the ITV programme carried on as normal, assuring viewers it was just a test.

Fans took to social media to react to the funny moment. One person picked up on Alison's iconic laugh, writing: "Alison behave!" A second added: "You can't beat Live TV! #THISMORNING."

Fans love watching Alison and Dermot

A third quipped: "Someone burnt the toast," as a fourth commented: "Lmao the fire alarm and everyone ignoring it #thismorning."

Mel B was on the show talking about her new travel programme which will begin on Monday 28 November at 9pm on BBC Two.

The synopsis reads: "In this fun, entertaining, and sometimes poignant adventure series, Ruby, Mel and Emily want to pay homage to a forgotten pioneer, as they explore the people, places, and customs of an ever-changing America.

