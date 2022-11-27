Strictly viewers make same complaint about judges following Saturday's live show See what fans had to say

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have taken issue with the judges' scoring following Saturday night's live show.

Taking to Twitter, some fans of the BBC programme criticised the judging panel, which consists of Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke, for giving out scores of ten during this year's series to dances that weren't "perfect".

One viewer wrote: "I miss the days when a ten on #Strictly felt like something worthy of getting. Now they get chucked out so often they're meaningless unless they come from Craig. He's the only judge that scores with logic and not EXCITEMENT or pandering to the crowd," while another agreed, adding: "Totally agree. A ten should only be given when the dance is considered 'perfect' with no room for improvements needed. Many of the dances the judges (apart from Craig) have given tens to over the years were definitely not perfect."

A third person wrote: "Some of the 10s this year have been ridiculous!" while another added: "Sadly, most of the tens given feel quite meaningless now."

Saturday's programme saw both Will Mellor and Hamza Yassin score two tens from the judges, placing Will and partner Nancy Xu at the top of the leaderboard with a 38 for their unique Charleston, while Hamza and Jowita Przystal scored a total of 37 for their impressive Argentine Tango.

Some viewers criticised the judges for giving out too many tens

Elsewhere in the show, Helen Skelton broke down in tears during a VT ahead of her Samba with partner Gorka Marquez.

The presenter explained that since joining the BBC show she feels like a different person. "Last Saturday night was my favourite night on Strictly so far, everything just came together," she began, adding: "I definitely am a different person to when we first started and I think for me what has been..." At this point, the TV star was looking down as she hid her face from the camera. She added through tears: "Sorry, I'm really sorry."

