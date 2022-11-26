Strictly's Helen Skelton breaks down in tears in heartbreaking moment The star performed a Samba on Saturday night

Strictly Come Dancing's Helen Skelton broke down in tears during Saturday night's show as she opened up about her journey over the past few weeks.

Speaking to her professional partner Gorka Marquez in their VT ahead of their Samba, the Countryfile star explained how she feels like she is a different person since joining the show.

"Last Saturday night was my favourite night on Strictly so far, everything just came together," she began, adding: "I definitely am a different person to when we first started and I think for me what has been..." At this point, the TV star was looking down as she hid her face from the camera. She added through tears: "Sorry, I'm really sorry."

Gorka, who was sitting beside her in the rehearsal studio, said: "It's okay," before pulling her in for a hug. Wiping away her tears, she continued: "I think even you would say I'm a different person from day one, right?" To which Gorka agreed, "Yeah." Helen then said finally: "I thought it was just dancing, it is so much more than that."

Helen and Gorka are fan-favourites on the show

Helen and Gorka then went on to perform their Samba for week ten of the competition, but they didn’t score as high compared to last week's quickstep in Blackpool, with judge Craig Revel Horwood criticising her lack of "body action."

Despite the comments, fans were loving Helen's routine on social media. One person said: "Helen was deserving of better scores two weeks in a row.

Their quickstep at Blackpool earned them a near-perfect score

"Hard to take the erratic scoring seriously." Another agreed, adding: "A 5?!! No way! Get Helen and Gorka through to next week."

A third commented: "Look at how much Helen has grown in confidence! She's brilliant #Strictly." Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: "The change in Helen’s confidence and attitude has been wonderful to watch #scd #Strictly."

