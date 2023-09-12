The Rookie's Nathan Fillion's enchanting backyard is a tropical wonderland - take a tour of LA home

Nathan Fillion doesn't often open the doors to his impressive Los Angeles abode, but when he does - wow!

The Rookie star showed off his stunning backyard in a video which can be viewed below and it proves it's a tropical paradise.

While the focus of the Instagram clip was an adorable hummingbird Nathan had rescued from inside his home, there was no eclipsing his surroundings.

WATCH: Nathan Fillion makes incredible discovery at LA home

In the video, Nathan was carefully holding the tiny bird and leading it to a feeder as he marveled at the rare moment.

The actor walked through the sunshine, and his expansive yard was visible in the background. Palm trees surrounded the lush lawn and the swimming pool was enormous.

The patio provided plenty of outdoor entertainment space and the entire area looked secluded and relaxing.

© Instagram/Nathan Fillion Nathan Fillion's home is amazing

Nathan shares his home with his beloved cat, Bowie, and he made reference to his pet in the caption which read: "Had a visitor this morning. Glad I found him before the cat did. Thought I’d share. Enjoy."

His post was met with amazement and fans loved the sweet video.

© Photo: Instagram Nathan shares his home with his pet cat Bowie

Fellow actor Justin Long also commented and wrote: "Not to brag but I'm a HUGE bird enthusiast and, Nathan, it appears you've found a very rare California Condor!! Cannot believe it fit in the palm of your hand."

Nathan's house is stunning and during the pandemic he spent much more time there than usual and took the opportunity to do some DIY.



© Raymond Liu Nathan stars in The Rookie

During a virtual appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa said of his surroundings: "Wow that looks like you're in a set," and he responded: "I'm so glad you mentioned that, this is the first thing I did in lockdown in March, I built a studio."

Gesturing around the room, Nathan added: "This is my guest room that never gets used, there's a recording booth in the corner."

© Instagram Nathan reunited with his The Rookie co-stars on the SAG-AFTRA picket lines

His home also boasts floor-to-ceiling windows giving him incredible views of his garden and the wildlife that comes to visit.

Nathan is currently on a break from filming The Rookie as it is one of many shows that have been effected by the writers' strikes.

