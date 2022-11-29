Blake Shelton's surprising comments in The Voice leave viewers speechless The judge was seriously impressed by one contestant’s performance

The Voice viewers were left amazed by the feedback given to one contestant by Blake Shelton on the latest installment of the show.

MORE: Gwen Stefani wipes away tears during moving moment on The Voice ahead of Blake Shelton's exit

During Monday night’s episode, the 46-year-old singer - who is part of the judging panel - told them it was the “greatest” performance in the competition’s history.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani reveals wild decor at $13m mansion with husband Blake Shelton

Those at home saw contestant Bodie, who is part of ‘Team Blake’, perform a cover of JVKE’s song ‘golden hour’. After he had finished, Blake - who has coached on 22 seasons of The Voice - told him: "This may be the hardest song I have ever heard someone try to do on this show."

He continued: "I was also thinking, this may be the greatest performance I've ever seen on this show. Who are you? You're incredible, dude. I don't even know what else to say."

MORE: Gwen Stefani explains why Blake Shelton left The Voice – and if she'll return without him

MORE: Is Carrie Underwood replacing Blake Shelton on The Voice? All we know

Fellow judge Camila Cabello agreed that the 29-year-old budding singer from California had put on an impressive show. The 25-year-old pop star said: “I don't even really get starstruck anymore.

“But you walked in here, and I felt starstruck by you. You’re just such an artist. Everything about the way you express your ideas to your song choices, you’re different than anybody else here.”

Similarly, Blake’s wife and fellow judge Gwen Stefani added: “You definitely have your own lane. I'm always amazed by your voice because it's like an alternative voice, but it does so much more than an alternative voice."

The Voice contestant Bodie is 29 years old and from California

The previous week, Bodie performed The Pretenders' ‘I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)’. This caused Blake to brand him a “visionary” who lead him to “look at these lyrics in a way I never have before" during rehearsals.

Fans of the show agreed. Posting on Twitter, one person wrote: “[The song] showed all facets of bodie’s artistry and creativity and allowed him to get expressive too. His words always have a weight behind them and I’m always left transfixed by him. My favorite this season.”

Another shared: “Bodie is insane. He SLAYED that song. Just phenomenal his ability to switch between styles and hit both the vibe of a loose rap but then soar with the vocals. He has to be a contender for the winner. Give him a record deal!”

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.