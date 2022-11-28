When is The Voice live finale and who is the favourite to win? Find out when the NBC show comes to a close...

The Voice season 21 has been keeping us entertained twice a week since September and as we edge closer to the finale – the competition is getting fiercer!

The starry line-up of judges Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Camila Cabello are all hoping to win big this year, and already have their Top contestants.

But who is the favorite to take the top spot? And, perhaps more importantly, when will we find out? Find out all you need to know about the final below…

When is The Voice season 22 finale?

The Voice live finale will take place across two nights according to NBC. The first of the two final shows will take place on Monday 12 December at 8/7c. The second live finale show will then be aired the following evening, Tuesday 13 December, at the same broadcast time.

Not only will the finale will spread across two nights, but the live semi-finals will, too. The first semi-final will air on December 5 at 8/7c, with the second half taking place the following evening.

Does Morgan have what it takes?

Who is the favorite to win The Voice season 22?

The competition is seriously high this year so it's safe to say that any star could take the top spot. But, according to fans online, one of the big favorites to win is Justin Aaron, who moved Gwen Stefani last week.

Others are also loving Morgan Myles. A fan tweeted: "Can't wait to see who is going to win the voice this year… love Morgan and would like to see her win." Another agreed, writing: "Morgan Myles is my pick to win #TheVoice!!!"

Could another favorite Justin Aaron win?

However, another fan is rooting for Parijita Bastola: "No one can convince me that Parijita isn’t going to WIN @NBCTheVoice!! She's untouchable!! It's between her and bodie! #TheVoice."

Who was eliminated on The Voice season 22 last week?

Last week (November 22), three singers were eliminated from the competition: Eric Who, from Team Camila, Alyssa Witrado, from Team Gwen, and Devix from Team Camila.

