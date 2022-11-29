Meghan Markle reveals she was rejected for popular TV show The Duchess of Sussex was turned down for Andy Cohen's chat show

Meghan Markle has revealed that she was turned down for an appearance on Andy Cohen's late-night chat show Watch What Happens Live when she was promoting the second series of Suits.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex invited Andy onto the show and told him of a time that she struggled to get booked on the programme.

The 41-year-old told the talk show host that at the time she was a big fan of The Real Housewives franchise, which he co-executive produces.

"I was so eager to be on your show because I was such a Housewives fan at the time and I just couldn't get booked, Andy! So thanks for being here with me," she said.

Andy went on to reveal that he had his suspicions that Meghan had previously attempted to get onto the show. "You know what's so funny, I had that feeling when we started to forensically figure out if it was you because we had a sense, we kind of put it together a little, we were like, 'I think she may be a Housewives fan but even worse Andy, we think we didn't have her on the show,'" he explained.

"I was like, 'Oh my god, if it turns out that Meghan Markle actually expressed an interest to be on Watch What Happens Live'. It is now the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show, so it's a great story.

Meghan revealed that she couldn't get booked on Andy Cohen's show

"I think you're doing just fine," interjected Meghan, before Andy jokingly said: "And now I can't even do my pitch to get you on Watch What Happens Live because you've just owned completely."

"We started here, it's great! Now you're hear with me, which is amazing!" added Meghan.

The royal went on to add that she didn't want to "embarrass" Andy, but "thought it was funny to try and remember how things were".

Meghan starred in the legal drama Suits as Rachel Zane for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018. She filmed her final scene in 2017 and went on to marry Prince Harry the following year in a ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

