Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set for very exciting week with Archie and Lilibet! Christmas is coming

The build-up to Christmas is always an exciting time for young children – and that includes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's little ones, Archie and Lilibet.

While there has been no official confirmation on the Sussexes's plans for the festive period, it's thought they will stay and celebrate at their home in Montecito, rather than travel back to the UK.

As such, the royal couple are likely to pull out all the stops decorating their family home to make it all the more special for Archie, three, and one-year-old Lilibet. And if history is anything to go by, the fun will really start this week.

Harry and Meghan have a habit of buying their Christmas trees at the very start of December. Back in 2016, they were seen buying a £65 Nordmann Fir from Pines and Needles in Battersea Park, south London at the start of the month.

Meghan and Harry with their eldest child, Archie - now three

The same was true in 2020, when they bought their tree near their Montecito home on 3rd December.

That particular outing is likely to have stuck in the couple's minds after a funny case of mistaken identity.

The couple's daughter Lilibet turned one in May

A Twitter user confirmed at the time: "Meghan and Prince Harry came into my work today and we sold them their Christmas Tree. We had our lot empty when they got there- their agent promoted them a good time to come instead of us shutting it down.

"There was one family in there and their stoked little son ran through trees up to Harry and asked if he worked here, not knowing who that is!"

Fans have speculated about a royal reunion this week

It's likely, therefore, that Harry and Meghan will again head out to buy their Christmas tree sometime this week.

It has been speculated that they could meet up with Prince William and Princess Kate during their visit to Boston – although given the distance from their home it seems unlikely.

