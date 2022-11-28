Meghan Markle's seriously fashionable kind gesture revealed following family holiday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On the Monday after Thanksgiving, the Duchess of Sussex and accessories brand Cuyana revealed some very exciting news regarding the royal's charity Smart Works, for which she is Patron.

Ahead of Giving Tuesday (the global day of giving) Cuyana announced they will be donating a whopping 500 of their 'Classic Structured Totes' to the charity, which exists to inspire and empower women who need help getting into work.

The charity has nine centres across the UK and has supported 25,000 women since its founding in 2013. Through this donation, Cuyana is delivering a work wardrobe essential to further support the charity's mission.

Speaking about the collaboration, mother-of-two Meghan said: "Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the magic of SmartWorks – women’s confidence and lives transformed. Smart Works invests in women so they know they can thrive in any workplace, and Cuyana is a company that is by women and for women, so this feels like the perfect fit."

Cuyana are donating 500 of these fabulous bags to Smartworks

Touching upon the brand's last collaboration with Marks & Spencers back in 2019, Meghan said: "Similar to the Smart Set collection we created many years ago for Smart Works, this collaboration will support women in the UK as they mobilise back into the workforce.

Meghan at the Smartworks launch in 2019

"I am proud to bring these two together to further our shared mission of uplifting and empowering women all around the globe."

At the heart of Smart Works sits an "interview dressing and preparation service" where volunteers help clients find a high-quality interview outfit that is hers to keep, followed by a one-to-one coaching session to help her see her true potential. A remarkable 72% of SmartWorks clients go on to get the job within one month of their appointment. Once employed, women also receive a capsule wardrobe that lasts until their first paycheck.

