Savannah Guthrie missing from Today as Hoda Kotb hosts with well-known sub

Savannah Guthrie is a beloved TV host and viewers of the Today Show are used to seeing her alongside Hoda Kotb at the start of the morning news program each day.

However, on Tuesday, Savannah was noticeably absent from the show, with Hoda being joined by two familiar subs instead.

Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin - who host the Third Hour alongside Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker - were there to keep Savannah's seat warm at the start of the show.

Savannah is no doubt enjoying a day off following her busy schedule - which saw her host the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade alongside Hoda and Dylan on Thursday.

The NBC star will also be working Wednesday night alongside Hoda as they host the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting.

Savannah recently spoke to HELLO! about her busy working schedule over the holidays, and about her own plans with her family.

Savannah was missing from the latest episode of Today

On working alongside Hoda, she said: "We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true."

Savannah also told HELLO! about her Christmas plans and why it's so special to her family."Christmas is always a very special time in my family," she said. "My father was born on Christmas and it was his favorite holiday too. It had a magic around it and I try to recreate that for my kids."

Savannah continued: "I want them to feel it's as much of a magical time as I always felt and treasured. I want to keep the old traditions alive but also start new ones."

The mom-of-two then elaborated on those traditions when she said: "We never wore matching PJs when I was little. Now we are doing it."

Co-host Hoda was accompanied by their familiar co-stars

Not that Michael is very impressed with the decision. "And there is my husband, and he's wearing these ridiculous things and then I put it on Instagram," Savannah said with a laugh.

"He's like 'What are you doing? What about my reputation for coolness'. And I'm like, 'Well, you never had it.'"

