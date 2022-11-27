Savannah Guthrie transforms her family home during time off from Today The NBC star shares two children with husband Michael Feldman

Savannah Guthrie is a doting mom-of-two and loves nothing more than spending time with her young children Vale and Charles.

The Today star shares her children with husband Michael Feldman, and is making sure that they make lots of lovely memories together during their childhoods.

The fun parent has even changed her home with a little help from her children - who are likely to have been the driving force behind the decision too.

Taking to Instagram just days after Thanksgiving, the Today anchor shared photos of her festive looking home, complete with a huge tree with personalized decorations made by Vales and Charles.

Alongside the images, she wrote: "Never too early!" Fans were quick to comment on the pictures, with one writing: "Homemade trees are the most special ones," while another wrote: "These are the best ornaments, so many memories to cherish." A third added: "I love this so much."

Savannah recently opened up to HELLO! about her gratitude towards her family, having been incredibly open throughout the years of her journey to motherhood later in life.

She said while talking about what she was most thankful for ahead of Thanksgiving: "I'm thankful for my family. Hoda and I talk about it all the time, we became moms later in life so for that reason we really do appreciate our little families that we've made and for me Thanksgiving is about creating those memories with them in the spirit of gratitude and feeling thankful."

Savannah also told HELLO! about her Christmas plans and why it's so special to her family.

"Christmas is always a very special time in my family," she said. "My father was born on Christmas and it was his favorite holiday too. It had a magic around it and I try to recreate that for my kids."

Savannah continued: "I want them to feel it's as much of a magical time as I always felt and treasured. I want to keep the old traditions alive but also start new ones."

The mom-of-two then elaborated on those traditions when she said: "We never wore matching PJs when I was little. Now we are doing it." Not that Michael is very impressed with the decision.

"And there is my husband, and he's wearing these ridiculous things and then I put it on Instagram," Savannah said with a laugh. "He's like 'What are you doing? What about my reputation for coolness'. And I'm like, 'Well, you never had it.'"

