Exclusive: Savannah Guthrie reveals relatable way working on a morning show impacts her family's routine The NBC star shares two young children with husband Michael Feldman

Savannah Guthrie is a doting mom to two young children, and loves nothing more than being a parent.

The Today star balances raising her daughter, Vale, and son, Charles, while working on a busy morning show - and her routine at home fits in accordingly.

While many parents struggle to get their children to go to bed early, Savannah doesn't have that issue, as the entire family is on an early schedule!

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie's family life - everything you need to know about the Today star's husband and children

Talking to HELLO! ahead of hosting the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on 30 November, Savannah revealed that her children wouldn't be waiting up to watch it, due to their early bedtime.

She explained: "While the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade is great for the kids to watch as it starts at 9am, the tree lighting starts at 8pm and we both have kids that go to bed early because we go to bed early! So it's lights out by 8pm!"

Savannah loves being a mom and is making some incredible memories with her young family over the festive season.

Savannah Guthrie and her children all go to bed early to fit in with her hours at Today

Over the weekend, the NBC star shared photos on Instagram of her and her children decorating the Christmas tree with handmade decorations.

Savannah also told HELLO! about her Christmas plans and why it's so special to her family. "Christmas is always a very special time in my family," she said. "My father was born on Christmas and it was his favorite holiday too. It had a magic around it and I try to recreate that for my kids."

Savannah continued: "I want them to feel it's as much of a magical time as I always felt and treasured. I want to keep the old traditions alive but also start new ones." The mom-of-two then elaborated on those traditions when she said: "We never wore matching PJs when I was little. Now we are doing it."

Savannah with her co-star Hoda Kotb

Not that Michael is very impressed with the decision. "And there is my husband, and he's wearing these ridiculous things and then I put it on Instagram," Savannah said with a laugh.

"He's like 'What are you doing? What about my reputation for coolness'. And I'm like, 'Well, you never had it.'"

