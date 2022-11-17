Savannah Guthrie and Today co-stars lead fun debate that will divide the nation ahead of Thanksgiving The Today studio got quite heated on Thursday - and all for a delicious reason!

Savannah Guthrie and her Today co-stars had quite the fun morning on Thursday's show - and it left many viewers divided, and hungry in the process!

On the NBC daytime program ahead, the votes were in following the Top Pie poll, which saw viewers vote for their favorite Thanksgiving poll.

The final two pies that went head to head were Pumpkin and Pecan.

Savannah, along with Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly, all chose their favorite pie, while to get more votes in the studio, the Today chefs came out to side with their prefered pie.

There was an added debate though, as Savannah and Hoda both had different ways of pronouncing the word Pecan. "How do we say it? pee-khan," Hoda said, while Savannah turned to Craig and said: "I thought it was pee-can."

Pee-can or pee-khan, the tasty pie won the competition by a close vote in the studio.

Our top pie bracket debate is getting heated 😳



Savannah Guthrie was part of a fun on-air debate on the Today Show - all to do with Thanksgiving pies

While those in favor of the holiday staple were happy, Carson was quick to question why apple pie didn't rank more votes.

"But should apple pie have have beaten pumpkin pie?" he asked, as the majority agreed "yes" in chorus.

Today are getting excited for Thanksgiving, in particular the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Parade.

It's never boring on the Today Show!

Earlier in the week, Dylan took a visit to New Jersey to see some of the floats ahead of the parade.

"What's really amazing is that they are all built here in New Jersey," she explained, adding that they are then all folded up to be able to fit through the Lincoln Tunnel on the day of the parade.

Savannah Guthrie with her Today co-stars

Giving a look at some of the new floats for 2022, Dylan showed viewers a look at the Baby Shark float and balloon unit - the first of its kind, along with a Toys R Us float decorated with toys.

The lineup of performers at the Thanksgiving Parade is huge too, with the likes of Joss Stone, Mario Lopez and family, Paula Abdul, Sean Paul, Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland all taking part.

