Today's Savannah Guthrie reveals husband's hilarious reaction to family's new Christmas tradition - exclusive

Savannah Guthrie is always the epitome of chic when presenting the Today show, but behind closed doors, it's not always the case.

The fun-loving TV star chatted with HELLO! ahead of Thanksgiving and gave rare insight into life at home over the holidays with her husband, Michael, and their two children, Charley and Vale.

Savannah was speaking about her love of Christmas and the traditions that go with it when she revealed Michael's unexpected reaction to her holiday attire.

"Christmas is always a very special time in my family," she said. "My father was born on Christmas and it was his favorite holiday too. It had a magic around it and I try to recreate that for my kids."

Savannah continued: "I want them to feel it's as much of a magical time as I always felt and treasured. I want to keep the old traditions alive but also start new ones."

The mom-of-two then elaborated on those traditions when she said: "We never wore matching PJs when I was little. Now we are doing it."

Savannah's husband isn't a fan of their new matching PJs

Not that Michael is very impressed with the decision. "And there is my husband, and he's wearing these ridiculous things and then I put it on Instagram," Savannah said with a laugh. "He's like 'What are you doing? What about my reputation for coolness'. And I'm like, 'Well, you never had it.'"

While Savannah - who has been married to Michael since 2014 - took the opportunity to make a joke, she also revealed that she has a lot to be thankful for in life and gushed about her good fortune and working with co-host, Hoda Kotb.

"We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that.

Savannah and Michael have been married since 2014

"I still can't believe it came true. And of course I'm thankful for my family. Hoda and I talk about it all the time, we became moms later in life so for that reason we really do appreciate our little families that we've made and for me Thanksgiving is about creating those memories with them in the spirit of gratitude and feeling thankful."

