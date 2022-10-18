GMB's Susanna Reid hits back at troll calling for presenter shake-up The host responded to a Twitter troll

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid has hit back at a Twitter troll who called for her to "resign" from her position as host on the ITV breakfast programme.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the presenter revealed the results of a poll held by the show, which asked its viewers whether a general election should be held.

She wrote: "In our @gmb poll Do You Want A General Election? 93% said yes. In our poll 'Should Tories Stick With Truss or Twist?' 85% said twist."

A viewer responded to the tweet, writing: "The pill I have just conducted state 100% think you should resign [sic]."

Susanna was quick to pick up on the spelling error, replying: "What kind of pill was it? I think it has affected your tweeting."

Fans took to the comments section to applaud the mum-of-three for her quick-witted response, with one person writing: "Fantastic answer," while another added: "Great comeback Susanna."

Susanna hit back at a Twitter troll

A third fan commented: "Game, set and match, Susanna!"

Susanna has previously opened up about the "curse" of social media and dealing with unpleasant comments from trolls.

Back in July, actor Mark Benton appeared on the show and praised Susanna for supporting him after he received "horrible tweets" while they both competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013.

Susanna has hosted the programme since 2014

A visibly touched Susanna responded: "That's kind of you to say so. I mean the fact of the matter is, social media can be a curse, can't it? And sometimes you just have to ignore people who think that they can say nasty things to you online."

While the 51-year-old says the best way to deal with trolls is to ignore them, she has, on occasion, hit back at unkind comments made about her in the past.

In June, the ITV star responded to a troll who wrote a tweet that read: "Your [expletive] at your job [sic]". Criticising the Twitter user's grammar, she replied: "You're pretty rubbish at spelling, but there we go."

