I’m a Celebrity star Charlene White jokes about being 'less popular than Matt Hancock' with family Charlene White’s reaction after being the first celeb to leave the show has been revealed

I’m a Celebrity star Charlene White is set to reappear on the jungle show for the Coming Out show on Thursday night, and opened up about being the first contestant to leave the show with a reference to Matt Hancock.

SEE MORE: Mike Tindall breaks silence after I'm a Celebrity exit with loved-up photo alongside wife Zara

The Loose Women panellist was met by her sister Carina after exiting the jungle, and they called their dad on speaker phone, who revealed that he thought that Matt Hancock would be the first person voted out by the public. Charlene laughed, replying: "It turns out I’m less popular than Matt Hancock Dad, who knew?!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Loose Women star Charlene White breaks down in tears amid show drama

Charlene and Matt had a complicated relationship on the show, with Charlene refusing to sleep in the RV with the MP due to her role outside of the reality show as a journalist.

LOOK: Zara Tindall embraces the Australian sunshine in figure-skimming linen dress

WOW: Inside Zara and Mike Tindall's romantic five-star hideaway post I'm A Celebrity

Speaking to her fellow campmate Sue on the show, she explained at the time: "I’m an impartial journalist, I can’t be sharing a room with a sitting MP because that just doesn’t sit well with me impartiality-wise. And I just think, if he were ever to become minister again how can I sit and question him about anything when I’ve shared a room with him?"

Matt placed third on the show

She added: "Charlene also explained: "I would say that every conversation we’ve had that Matt’s been here constantly involves me doing calculations in my head about impartiality and making sure it doesn’t go too much in one direction. Constantly thinking about those guidelines and the broadcasting rules. It’s a constant thing that’s in my head on a daily basis."

Speaking to Bush Telegraph, Sue said: "I absolutely see her point. When Charlene was talking about having to have impartiality being a newsreader it made total sense to me why it wouldn’t be great for her to be in an RV with Matt. Awkward."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.