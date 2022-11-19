Charlene White breaks silence after leaving the I'm A Celebrity Jungle The TV star is the first celeb to leave the jungle this year

Last night's episode of I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! saw Charlene White revealed as the first celebrity of 2022 to leave the jungle. In an emotional moment, the TV star was reunited with her sister Carina after watching her highlights from the series, and now she's speaking about her "incredible" time on the show.

RELATED: Who is I'm A Celeb star Charlene White's partner? All the details

In a new clip, shared on the I'm A Celebrity Instagram account, Charlene answered a round of quick-fire questions, starting with who she wanted to call first:

Loading the player...

WATCH: Seann Walsh reveals first time he met Matt Hancock

"The first person that I'm going to call now that I'm out of the camp is Andy so I can catch up with him to see how the kids are doing because I miss them hugely," she said.

Andy is Charlene's long-term partner, with whom she shares two adorable children – Alfie, born in 2017, and Florence, born in 2019.

MORE: I'm a Celebrity’s Charlene White reveals real reason she won't sleep in RV

READ: I'm a Celebrity's first contestant leaves jungle - find out who!

As for who she'd like to see win the reality show this year, Charlene replied: "As much as she doesn't want to stay in until the end the person that I would like to see crowned Queen of the jungle is Sue."

Charlene spoke about her "incredible" time in the jungle

In a hilarious moment, she also opened up about the first thing she wants to do now that she's left the jungle.

"The first thing I'd like to do when I leave here is to have a shower, then another shower, then a bath and probably another shower because apparently, I stink," she joked.

The TV star revealed her excitement at getting to call her partner, Andy

Since the news of her departure was announced, Charlene has been inundated with support and well wishes from fans, as well as her Loose Women co-stars.

Taking to Instagram, Frankie Bridge wrote: Nooooo…@charlenewhite she was absolutely amazing in there!"

"Aww just seen @charlenewhite is leaving. You did yourself proud. You can get home and squeeze those babies of yours!!! Well done hunny!"

Meanwhile, Kaye Adams penned: "You should feel very proud of what you have achieved @charlenewhite. Never easy being the first one out…I should know! Can't wait to have you back in the @loosewomen studio and more importantly reunited with your gorgeous children."

Like this story? Sign up to our special I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! daily newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.