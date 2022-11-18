I'm a Celebrity viewers shocked as star abruptly quits trial Would you have been able to handle the terrifying 'Watery Grave' trial?

I’m a Celebrity viewers have discussed the latest episode of the popular ITV show, which saw Charlene White and Boy George take on a Bushtucker Trial. However, the trial ended abruptly after Charlene shouted, 'I’m a Celebrity, get me out here,' ending the challenge.

DISCOVER: Who is the favourite to win I'm a Celebrity 2022?

Speaking about the trial named 'Watery Grave', Charlene called it her "worst nightmare". Explaining the trial, Ant said: "This is Watery Grave. You both need to climb down inside these tombs and work together to release 11 stars. The person in the first tomb will move a magnet to move the stars around the maze and through to the second tomb.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Famous names give their opinions on Matt Hancock's appearance on I'm A Celeb

"The celebrity in there will need to work the stars around their maze until they can be released. Once you get a star, get it in your star bag. Only stars in your star bag at the end of time will count."

While Boy George took on the task, Charlene asked him: "You might have to talk me through this George, help me try and not absolutely freak out… I don’t think I can do this. I’ve just come out of the water as I can’t get in with the eels."

Charlene ended the trial

She continued: "I’m not sure I can do this. I can’t even step in the water George, currently… I’m trying, oh god I’m really trying.” The Loose Women panellist then shouted the phrase ' I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!' before adding: "I was trying, I can’t.”

The star broke down in tears and was comforted by George before explaining: "I was fine up until something else fell on me and I was like, ‘I can’t.’ I think I panicked. I got my head around it and then something else came and I crumbled. I’m really disappointed in myself and disappointed for camp."

MORE: I'm A Celeb viewers saying the same thing after Boy George brands Scarlette Douglas 'inappropriate'

DISCOVER: Boy George: Inside I'm a Celebrity's addiction battle - including surprise celeb savior

She told Sue: "I feel like I’ve let the team down… I know why I came here…Just to feel like I can conquer fear and really challenge myself and just be able to get through stuff. If I’m not doing that, what’s the point in me being here?”

Sue replied: “I’d argue if you look at your first day, what you did before you even got in here, and then if you look at what you were like the first night crying… you’ve conquered everything." Taking to Twitter to discuss, one person wrote: "CANT BELIEVE SHE SAID IM A CELEBRITY," while another person added: "Charlene … that trial wasn’t even that bad."

Like this story? Sign up to our special I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! daily newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.