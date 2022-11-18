I’m a Celebrity’s Charlene White reveals real reason she won’t sleep in RV

I’m a Celebrity star Charlene White has finally opened up about the real reason that she wasn’t keen to share the RV with Matt Hancock in the jungle - admitting that she would feel uncomfortable sharing a room with an MP as a journalist.

Speaking to her fellow campmate Sue, she explained: "I’m an impartial journalist, I can’t be sharing a room with a sitting MP because that just doesn’t sit well with me impartiality-wise. And I just think, if he were ever to become minister again how can I sit and question him about anything when I’ve shared a room with him?"

Speaking to Bush Telegraph, Sue said: "I absolutely see her point. When Charlene was talking about having to have impartiality being a newsreader it made total sense to me why it wouldn’t be great for her to be in an RV with Matt. Awkward."

Charlene also explained: "I would say that every conversation we’ve had that Matt’s been here constantly involves me doing calculations in my head about impartiality and making sure it doesn’t go too much in one direction. Constantly thinking about those guidelines and the broadcasting rules. It’s a constant thing that’s in my head on a daily basis.

Charlene opened up about why she wouldn't sleep in the RV

"He gets it. He understands it. He understands my job. It’s just a bizarre situation, but that’s how I live my life on a daily basis. On Loose, I have to do it. That’s why I can only ever be a host, I can’t be ‘panel’. If you are on the panel you are giving your personal opinion on stories. I am helping conduct and facilitate that debate while posing questions of the panel whilst providing impartiality. If they are going too far in one direction I can pull them back because I have the facts and figures in my head because of my day job."

Charlene has been frustrating fans with her refusal to sleep in the RV, despite it meaning that other campmates have had to sleep in an uncomfortable hammock. One person tweeted: "Nothing has ever annoyed me more than Charlene not going in the RV," while another person added: "Why’s Charlene being dramatic about the rv god damn - oh no! a mattress! a duvet and pillow."

