I’m a Celebrity Coming Out Show: viewers have same complaint about exits - did you notice? They do it every year!

I’m a Celebrity’s Coming Out Show finally aired on Thursday night, and saw what the celebs got up to in the days after leaving the jungle - but there was one element of the show that fans didn’t enjoy.

Taking to Twitter, plenty of viewers were quick to discuss how the celebs would jump onto the beds in their jungle outfits. One person tweeted: "They do it every year and it bothers me every year.... but why must they insist on getting on that nice clean bed in their stinking jungle gear! I'd be straight in a hot bath followed by a hot shower before I even thought of approaching that bed!"

Another person added: "Me when they jump on the fresh clean white bedding in the dirty clothes they’ve been wearing for weeks," while a third person wrote: "When the celebs lay on their clean comfy bed in the hotel with DIRTY clothes on from the jungle." Another person tweeted: "ITV make out they haven't seen a bed in years calm down its a few weeks."

Did you watch the Coming Out Show?

The emotional reunion episode also revealed Boy George’s unique reaction to arriving at the hotel - which was that he wished his hairdresser was there! He joked: "We should have flown Hamilton out, he’d be very handy right now."

Meanwhile, Babatúndé also had a memorable exit after he became emotional after seeing a message from his son - before his sister revealed that Liam Gallagher was a big fan and had tweeted him, leading the comedian to shout and clap, before checking if Liam follows him on social media.

