I'm a Celeb fans react as they notice stars missing from photo inside 'final meal' Charlene White posted a sweet snap to Instagram

I'm a Celeb star Charlene White shared a heartwarming snap from inside the campmates' "final meal" together in Australia - and fans couldn't help but notice that some stars were missing!

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, the Loose Women presenter posted a joyous photo which showed her happily posing alongside Zara Tindall, the wife of fellow contestant and former rugby player Mike Tindall.

Also in the snap was runner-up Owen Warner, radio DJ Chris Moyles, comedian Babatúndé Aléshé and A Place in the Sun star Scarlette Douglas.

Charlene explained that the campmates in the photo were the "last ones standing" after one final dinner with all the stars. "Last one's standing after a food and wine-filled night with all the camp mates, family & friends," she wrote. "Brilliant final meal to officially mark the end of our crazy @imacelebrity experience."

"It was a blast," she added.

Fans were quick to notice that not all of the campmates were in the photo, with one person writing: "Some of the celebs missing!" while another added: "Not all the campmates are there!"

The celebs enjoyed one last meal together in Australia

Absent from the picture was Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott and former health secretary Matt Hancock, who placed third in the competition, as well as Corrie star Sue Cleaver, comedian Seann Walsh and pop icon Boy George.

Sunday night's final saw footballer Jill Scott crowned this year's winner, while Hollyoaks star Owen Warner placed second and Tory MP Matt Hancock came third.

"I can't believe it," Jill told hosts Ant and Dec after being named this year's Queen of the Jungle.

Jill Scott was crowned this year's winner on Sunday

Speaking about her campmates, she said: "These guys were absolutely incredible, we were one big team. I don't think there should be one winner, we are all winners of I'm A Celebrity."

Comparing camp life to winning the Euros in the summer, Jill said ahead of her win: "There's been so many elements, like working together as a team and winning challenges and that feeling of getting to know incredible people like Owen."

