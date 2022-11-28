I'm a Celebrity reveals real voting figures as viewers shocked by results Were you surprised by the results of the ITV show?

I’m a Celebrity is over for another year, and the 2022 series has certainly been a divisive one. The show saw suspended MP Matt Hancock enter the jungle, with many fans being left surprised when the former Health Secretary finish in third place. But what percentage of the public voted for him to win alongside Owen Warner and the queen of the jungle herself, Jill Scott? Find out here…

MORE: Matt Hancock breaks silence after I'm a Celebrity exit and sends special message to fans

ITV has revealed that during the final three voting round, Jill Scott received 47.29 per cent of the vote, while Owen received 30.99 per cent, and Matt finished third with 21.72 per cent. After the voting was made available again for the final two, Jill ultimately won with 57.66 per cent of the vote, while Owen won 42.34 per cent.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant and Dec predict I'm a Celebrity winner

Viewers were certainly discussing the results during the show’s finale on Sunday night, with one posting on Twitter: "There was only ever going to be one winner. Huge congratulations (and thanks) to @JillScottJS8. An absolute star, on and off the pitch!" Another person added: "No surprise here! @JillScottJS8 is beloved everywhere!! Congrats."

MORE: I'm a Celeb's Mike Tindall reveals 'sneaky' Zara sent secret message in jungle

MORE: Owen Warner left in tears following unexpected surprise from brothers in the I'm a Celebrity jungle – VIDEO

Did you think the best celeb won?

Other fans were 'team Matt', with one writing: "I think Matt should have won he did lots of trials and fetched all the stars back for everyone every time he did a trial. Before it started I wanted Boy George to win but then after everything Matt did I changed my mind and wanted Matt to win. Well done Matt Hancock." Others were less enthused, with one posting: "THE BRITISH PUBLIC STILL FAILED IN GETTING MATT THIS FAR BUT HE DIDN'T WIN!! THANK GOD #ImACeleb."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.