Zara Tindall’s sweet reaction at hearing Mike Tindall was out of I’m a Celebrity revealed

Zara Tindall appeared on I’m a Celebrity’s Coming Out Show on Thursday to support her husband Mike Tindall - and some behind-the-scenes footage revealed her sweet reaction after hearing that Mike was leaving the jungle.

The former rugby player came fourth in the competition and hearing that Mike was leaving, Zara flashed a smile and clapped, clearly relieved to be reuniting with her partner. Princess Anne’s daughter greeted Mike on the jungle bridge while looking amazing in a denim jumpsuit, and the pair shared a kiss and a hug before returning to the hotel.

She said: "It’s been a long few weeks, the kids have missed him so it’ll be nice to get him out," and later told Mike: "It’s just too much, let’s never do this again."

Zara greeted Mike on the bridge

On the car journey back to the hotel, Mike said: "I'm sorry I had a camp wife in there (Sue), but she was brilliant." Princess Anne's daughter, Zara, then joked: "Cheating on me." The King's niece also asked him about his rapping, and said: "You went in early with that on day two, teed yourself up for it and that's your repertoire gone."

The pair have since enjoyed a holiday in South Australia. In one photo, Zara and Mike appeared in high spirits as they beamed at the camera. Over the weekend, the podcast host made the most of his time with the couple’s three children, Mia, eight, Lena, four and 20-month-old son Lucas.

