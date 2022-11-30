Zara Tindall jokes about Mike Tindall's love for I'm A Celebrity wife The rugby player joked that Sue Cleaver was his jungle wife

There's no denying Mike Tindall and Sue Cleaver formed a brilliant friendship during their time in I'm A Celebrity jungle this year, so much so, the rugby player compared Sue's early exit to a "divorce".

Appearing in the reunion show, which will air on Thursday night, Mike's doting wife Zara Tindall was quick to bring up his "jungle wife".

Mike Tindall and wife Zara reunite following I'm a Celebrity exit

Before he became the eighth person to be eliminated, Zara said on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! The Coming Out Show: "It's been a long few weeks, the kids have missed him so it'll be nice to get him out."

Zara was on hand to greet him on the bridge, and gave him a huge hug. Ant and Dec ask if the budgie smugglers are a regular occurrence, to which Zara revealed they most definitely are.

On the car journey back to the hotel, Mike said: "I'm sorry I had a camp wife in there (Sue), but she was brilliant." Princess Anne's daughter, Zara, then joked: "Cheating on me."

The King's niece also asked him about his rapping, and said: "You went in early with that on day two, teed yourself up for it and that's your repertoire gone."

Zara seen greeting Mike on the bridge

When they got back to the hotel, the cast were there to greet him. "Everyone smells so good," he said, letting his camp wife Sue know he'd brought her swimming costume with him. When they got back to the room they had a visitor, Chris Moyles, who popped in with a bucket load of beer.

The radio DJ told Zara: "I looked after him for you in there." She replied: "Did you enjoy his spooning and his hugs." Chris then asked Zara how good it is to have him back. "It's just too much, let's never do this again," she said.

I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! The Coming Out Show airs on Thursday at 9.15pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub.