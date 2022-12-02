Strictly's Kym Marsh shares heartfelt update about future on show ahead of quarter-finals The actress had a break from the Strictly ballroom

Kym Marsh is gearing up for her return to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom this weekend for Friday night's quarter-finals, and the actress took to social media to celebrate.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing: All the contestants for the Christmas special revealed

The star could be seen in a Tik Tok video shared by her professional partner Graziano Di Prima as they reunited ahead of week ten. The pair were seen dancing to Irene Cara's song Fame in honour of their routine for musicals week.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kym Marsh breaks down in tears during Strictly

Kym, who reposted the sweet video to her Instagram, wrote in the caption: "We are dancing #fame for the #musical week on @bbcstrictly, #teammarshiano is having the BEST TIME! Love you all!"

Needless to say, fans were overjoyed to see the dancing duo back on form. One person wrote in the comments: "This is the only thing to make me smile today. You both look great. Love your dress Kym."

MORE: Strictly's Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez reveal sweet morning ritual ahead of quarter-final

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing's new dates following World Cup disruption revealed - see full schedule

Kym and Graziano shared this cute video ahead of Friday's show

A second agreed, stating: "You two always make me smile! Can't wait for your Cha Cha!" as a third added excitedly: "Omg I'm so excited - one of my favourite singers ever!! So good to see Kym back you are an amazing partnership and I can't wait for tomorrow night."

Kym and Graziano are back performing this week after the Moring Live presenter's bout of COVID-19 prevented them from competing in week nine.

But, after making a recovery, Kym announced that they would be back. Appearing via video link on BBC One's Morning Live earlier this week, which she usually co-hosts alongside Gethin Jones, the actress gave a health update and revealed that she is now testing negative after a "rubbish" week.

Kym and Graziano missed out on week nine

"So obviously at the start of the week I came down with Covid and that wasn't pleasant and certainly wasn't at a good time at all," she explained. "So that was rubbish but thankfully I'm testing negative now but then dad went into hospital during the week and obviously, I've not been able to see him."

She continued: "I managed to see him yesterday because obviously after testing negative I was able to go and see him. He's ok, he's on the mend but it was very scary for a couple of days. It's been a bit of a full plate on our end, let's say."

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.