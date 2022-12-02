Dianne Buswell reveals how she's staying positive after Strictly elimination The star took to social media

It's no secret that Dianne Buswell was devastated to have been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing last week and now the star, 33, has revealed how she's keeping her spirits up after the axe.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the girlfriend of Joe Sugg took a photo of herself in a black gym set comprised of a sports bra and leggings as she stood in between two treadmills for a quick mirror selfie.

WATCH: Strictly's Dianne Buswell breaks down in tears on It Takes Two

Captioning the snap, she penned: "Moving = Happy hormones, so we move," alongside a big smiling emoji.

In the photo, the star's long red iconic locks were worn down and she had a silk scrunchie on her wrist. To complete her gym ensemble, Dianne also rocked a pair of black Nike trainers.

Dianne was ready for a gym session

Despite making it to the Blackpool ballroom, she and her dance partner Tyler West were eliminated after their salsa performance to a KC and The Sunshine Band Megamix, and both of them were so upset to have been knocked out of the competition.

The decision to eliminate the pair was difficult, with Anton Du Beke opting to save them, but all the other judges decided to save Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, who faced their third dance-off.

The pair were so emotional during their exit interview on It Takes Two with Rylan Clark.

Dianne and Tyler were so emotional during their exit interview

During the tearful segment, Dianne said: "Honestly dancing with Tyler every single week, I have felt so comfortable. I have so much trust in him, more so than some of the pro dancers! He is just amazing. He always says to me, 'I promise you I'll never drop you'."

When asked about having Tyler as a partner, Dianne said: "Tyler is just everything you want in a partner and more, I can't even explain how grateful I am to be given this opportunity to be able to give my best choreography, because he's just such a talent.

"And like I said in our leaving speech, your [Tyler's] smile lights up a room and you always gave me everything and more. So thank you so much. You're an absolute legend."

