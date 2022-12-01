Strictly's Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez reveal sweet morning ritual ahead of quarter-final

Strictly stars Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez treated their fans to a rare glimpse inside their backstage morning ritual as they prepare for the glittering quarter-final.

Appearing on Virgin Radio with producer Chris Evans, the dancing duo opened up about how they prepare themselves ahead of their gruelling Strictly rehearsals.

Gorka explained: "The more we get to know each other, the more we know how to work with each other. So, with us, we love a coffee and toast in the morning. It allows us to catch up on our kids, then leaving that aside, we're like, 'Okay, now it's time to dance.'"

When asked if the pair take regular breaks, Gorka revealed: "We go for as long as we can until lunch, and then at around 2pm or 3pm, you can see Helen's eyes start to close shut, am I'm like, 'Okay, you need caffeine now!'"

Helen and Gorka have been lighting up the Strictly dancefloor

Elsewhere in the interview, Helen made a candid parenting confession. Reflecting on family life, the Countryfile presenter revealed: "[Gorka] always says how well his child has slept, to which I say, 'My child didn't sleep at all.'"

And luckily for Helen, Gorka strives to energise the couple with endless edible treats. Helen went on to say: "I do feel fit. It's a different level of fitness. I've never eaten more; he keeps giving me croissants and cakes."

The duo have impressed the judging panel

As is to be expected, the mum-of-three's Strictly journey hasn't been without its highs and lows. During Saturday night's show, Helen broke down in tears before explaining how she felt like a different person since joining the show.

"Last Saturday night was my favourite night on Strictly so far, everything just came together," she began, adding: "I definitely am a different person to when we first started and I think for me what has been..." At this point, the TV star was looking down as she hid her face from the camera. She added through tears: "Sorry, I'm really sorry."

Helen shares three children with her ex, Richie Myler

Wiping away her tears, she continued: "I think even you would say I'm a different person from day one, right?" To which Gorka agreed, "Yeah." Helen then said finally: "I thought it was just dancing, it is so much more than that."

The competition has been particularly poignant for Helen who split from her husband, Richie Myler, back in April. The former couple went their separate ways just four months after welcoming their youngest, baby Elsie.

At the time, Helen wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

