Rosie Ramsey is first celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special

Rosie Ramsey has been confirmed as the first celebrity contestant to take part in Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special.

The podcast host, 35, will be hoping to beat five other stars to be crowned the hit BBC show’s festive winner.

This year six couples will perform their Christmas-inspired dances in front of judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas. However, it will still be the audience at home who ultimately get to decide which pair comes out triumphant.

Rosie fronts the podcast ‘Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed’ with her husband, the comedian Chris Ramsey - who appeared on 2019's Strictly - and is also co-host of The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show which will return for a second series next year on BBC Two. She will be partnered up for Strictly’s Christmas special with professional dancer Neil Jones.

Of her participation, the mother-of-two said: “I am thrilled to be dancing in this year’s Strictly Christmas special! After watching my husband Chris compete a few years ago, I’ve been desperate to get on that dance floor myself! I also absolutely LOVE Christmas, and my partner Neil is lovely, so this is just perfect. Best. Christmas. Ever!”

Chris and Rosie Ramsey host the hit podcast ‘Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed’ together

It was also revealed this morning that the second celebrity contestant is Rickie Haywood-Williams. The DJ and presenter, 42, will be paired with professional dancer Luba Mushtuk.

He said: “I have watched Strictly over the years and always said I’d be too scared to do it. But here I am ready to go for it, sequins n’ all.” Last year, singer Anne-Marie was crowned the show’s festive winner alongside dance partner Graziano Di Prima.

