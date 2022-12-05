SAS Rogue Heroes viewers saying same thing about cliffhanger ending

SAS Rogue Heroes came to a dramatic conclusion on Sunday night and viewers who tuned in to watch the epic final episode are all saying the same thing.

In the last moments of the instalment, Stirling found himself surrounded by German soldiers while Paddy took over as leader of the regiment.

After reading the letter from GHQ to say that he had taken charge, Paddy walked towards the camera claiming that "blood will follow" before the caption: "TO BE CONTINUED" preceded the credits.

Taking to Twitter, fans of the show praised the gripping ending, with one person writing: "We've just watched the last in the terrific current series of #sasrogueheroes dramatised by the amazing #StevenKnight. It was very good and we look forward to the second series," while another added: "I'm going to say it that #sasrogueheroes is one of the best shows the BBC has done in a long time."

A third person commented: "Have totally loved BBC1's #SASRogueHeroes Engaging, fascinating, great cinematography, and loved the rogue heroes! Plus, that soundtrack!"

Other viewers called for a second season following the cliffhanger ending, with one person writing: "OMG you cannot end #SASRogueHeroes like that! I need a second series asap!" while another added: "Have just finished #SASRogueHeroes. So, so good. But that ending… need to know more. Roll on series two."

Jack O'Connell as Paddy Mayne

A third person tweeted: "I need some more #sasrogueheroes it's highly addictive with brilliant cinematography and the best rocking soundtrack of any series on TV right now."

Fans will be pleased to know that Stirling and the gang will be back for a second season as the BBC has commissioned more of the show.

Creator, writer, and executive producer Steven Knight said: "After the roaring success of Rogue Heroes I’m delighted to be embarking on the next chapter of the story. Series two will take the SAS into mainland Europe and will take our heroes to the limits of their endurance."

