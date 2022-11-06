Are SAS: Rogue Heroes Connor Swindells and his onscreen dad Alistair Petrie related in real life? Have you been watching SAS: Rogue Heroes?

Connor Swindells has been wowing viewers with his portrayal of David Stirling in the new BBC Drama, SAS: Rogue Heroes. The actor, who is also well known for portraying Adam in Sex Education, has often been compared to his onscreen dad on the Netflix show, who is played by Alistair Petrie, with fans even believing that the pair are father and son. So are they actually related? Find out here…

MORE: SAS Rogue Heroes: is BBC drama based on a true story?

Despite fans of Sex Education highly praising the casting of the show due to the striking similarities, Alistair and Connor aren’t actually related in real life.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Connor Swindells stars in the new BBC show

Speaking about their physical similarities, Alistair said: "He's like an extra son to me. I have two boys but I really do consider Connor my third son. He's such an incredible talent. They cast him before they cast me, and I remember when we got together and read for the first time, everyone in the room was like, 'ah, ok, I think we've got something here.'"

Can you see the resemblance?

Taking to Twitter to discuss the similarities, one person wrote: "I can't get over how the actors that play Adam and his dad in #sexeducation aren't actually related," while another person added: "Adam and his dad is such excellent casting - more than a passing resemblance!"

MORE: The English: everything to know about Emily Blunt's new drama

MORE: 7 period dramas to watch if you like The Serpent Queen

A third person added: "Can we also give it up for the casting directors cause the fact that Adam and his Dad aren’t related in real life #sexeducation."

Connor is currently starring in SAS: Rogue Heroes

Connor is now wowing fans as David in the new BBC series SAS: Rogue Heroes, but what is the show all about? The synopsis reads: "Filmed on location in the UK and Morocco, SAS Rogue Heroes is the dramatised account of how the world’s greatest Special Forces unit, the SAS, was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War Two."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.