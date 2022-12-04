Stacey Solomon's fans react as she makes career announcement in heartfelt message The presenter took to Twitter

Stacey Solomon will be taking to our screens this Christmas with a festive one-off special which will follow the presenter and her family as they hand-make gifts and decorations for their loved ones.

Stacey Solomon makes hilariously candid confession whilst suffering relatable wardrobe mishap

Announcing the exciting news on Twitter, the 33-year-old penned a heartfelt message: "I actually can't even contain my excitement. Thank you to everyone and anyone who has ever been kind enough to support me it means the world to get to do things like this.

"It's a dream come true! I hope you love it," she added.

Fans were overjoyed with the announcement and took to the comments section to express their delight. One person wrote: "What fantastic news! You deserve it. Look forward to watching it," while another added: "Good luck in all that you do @StaceySolomon. You're doing absolutely fantastic, your inspiration is helping so many. Keep up the amazing fantastic hard work."

"Well done really looking forward to watching you on TV and doing a bit of crafting."

Stacey Solomon issues safety warning to fans over risky home décor

Stacey Solomon reveals £17k eco-friendly upgrade to new kitchen at Pickle Cottage

The upcoming programme, titled Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas, will see Stacey, her husband Joe Swash and children Zach, Leighton, Rose and Rex get stuck in with some DIY decorating.

Stacey her husband Joe Swash and children Zach, Leighton, Rose and Rex

Leighton will be helping Stacey to create personalised Christmas crackers, while three-year-old Rex will be getting messy with marbleised baubles for the tree.

Fans can expect to see Stacey "looking for clever ways to cut costs, upcycle, and spread some homemade cheer at Christmas time".

Stacey with her son Rex

"After consecutive Christmas seasons spent apart, this year Stacey wants to bring people back together for a festive shindig. With the help of professional organiser and Sort Your Life Out co-star, Dilly Carter, Stacey transforms a neighbouring barn into a Christmas grotto for a party with her local community, putting all the family’s crafty creations to good use," reads the synopsis.

Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas will air on BBC One and iPlayer at 8pm on Thursday 15 December 2022.

