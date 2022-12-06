The Holiday sequel is in the pipeline - but will the original cast come back? Fans are hoping to see the original cast from The Holiday return for a sequel

Film fans could be in for an early Christmas treat as it's been reported that The Holiday is returning for a sequel next year. According to The Sun, a follow-up to the hit Christmas flick – which was originally released in 2006 – is in the works, though the news is yet to be confirmed.

RELATED: Christmas TV guide 2022: the best shows to watch this festive season

A festive favourite, the original movie boasts an incredible cast which includes Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black, so it's hardly surprising that fans are desperate to know whether they'll be returning for the sequel.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The best Christmas films to watch this year

However, according to reports, it could be good news! It has since been claimed that all four members of the original cast have already signed on to star in the sequel, meaning that we could finally find out what happened to Amanda, Iris, Miles and Graham, seventeen years on from the first film.

MORE: 7 films that are a must-watch this week in December

READ: 9 Christmas movies that are coming out in 2022

Originally directed by Nancy Meyers, The Holiday follows two unlucky-in-love women – Amanda (played by Cameron Diaz) and Iris (played by Kate Winslet) – who decide to swap homes for Christmas.

Cameron Diaz and Jude Law starred as Amanda and Graham in The Holiday

Crossing the Atlantic Ocean for a much-needed break from their personal lives, Amanda heads to Iris' idyllic cottage in Shere, while Iris takes up residence in Amanda's luxurious LA mansion.

Finding romance along the way, Amanda falls head over heels for Iris' brother Graham (played by Jude Law) while Iris gets to know Amanda's sweet neighbour Miles (played by Jack Black).

Kate Winslet and Jack Black took on the roles of Iris and Miles

A Christmas classic, naturally fans are extremely excited about the reports of a sequel. Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "This makes me happy, love the first film!!"

"The holiday is getting a sequel?? with Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz already signed up to it?? I'm gonna CRY my fave film ever I'm so happy," added another.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "The news about The Holiday sequel may be the best news I've heard all year!!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.