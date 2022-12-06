Christmas TV guide 2022: the best shows to watch this festive season From Call the Midwife to Happy Valley with Emily in Paris thrown in too!

It's arguably one of the best bits about Christmas. No, not the presents or roast turkey – the highlight of our festive period is all the brilliant telly that arrives on our screens. And there's so much to choose from.

MORE: Call the Midwife's Helen George teases major upcoming cameo in season 12

Whether it's a returning series on Netflix or a selection of brand new dramas arriving on BBC and ITV, there's something for everyone. Take a look at our ultimate TV guide of what to watch during the festive season…

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Spy Among Friends - the official trailer for new ITVX drama

A Spy Among Friends

Available on 8 December, ITVX

To celebrate the launch of its new streaming platform, ITVX, the broadcaster is kicking things off with a big arrival. One of its first launches comes in the form of A Spy Among Friends, a Cold War-era thriller starring Damien Lewis and Guy Pearce (told you it was big). The stars play real life spies and long-term friends Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby, the latter of whom were later revealed as a double agent working for both the Russian and British intelligence forces. We're excited about this one.

MORE: The Traitors: meet the contestants and see who has left the show and why: updates

MORE: Strictly stars AJ and Curtis Pritchard clash over Helen Skelton’s Cabaret routine: 'She looked scared'

Guy Pearce and Damien Lewis will lead the cast of the new series

Litvinenko

Available on 15 December, ITVX

Continuing their streak of big drama, David Tennant leads the cast of ITVX's other highly-anticipated release, Litvinenko. David plays the titular role in the four-part series which retells the story of the poisoning and subsequent death of Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer. The drama will look into the police investigation that followed, which proved to be one of the Metropolitan Police Services' most dangerous in history.

David Tennant and Alexander Litvinenko

Emily in Paris

Available on 21 December, Netflix

Emily in Paris saison trois will arrive on Netflix soon and Emily Cooper has a serious set of decisions on her hands. Will she choose to join Sylvie and her newfound French colleagues at their shiny new firm, or will she stay loyal to her old boss Madeline? And her personal life is no less complicated. Despite Brit-in-Paris, Alfie, still being on the scene, her feelings for Gabriel (aka the 'Hot Chef') linger. What's a girl to do?

Lily Collins is back

Riches

Available on 22 December, ITVX

Riches is another new series arriving with the launch of ITVX and it sounds brilliant. The show focuses on the super-successful and wealthy Richards family, led by Stephen. But when the family patriarch suddenly dies, his family is left in disarray and in the middle of a power struggle. It has a brilliant cast too, with Deborah Ayorinde, Emmanuel Imani and CJ Beckford just some of the names. Look out for A-list model Jourdan Dunn, too, who makes her debut in the show with her first major acting role.

MORE: Piers Morgan complains about voice being used in Harry and Meghan documentary trailer

Riches will land on ITVX this month

Mayflies

Coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Line of Duty's Martin Compston will be back on our screens this December as the actor is fronting Mayflies on BBC. The drama, which also stars Tony Curran, tells the story of Tully (Curran) and Jimmy (Compston) who have been friends for well over 30 years. However, some heartbreaking arrives along with a request that will "test their friendship, love, and loyalty to the limit."

Tony Curran and Martin Compston will star in Mayflies

The Repair Shop

Coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer

It wouldn't be Christmas without the TV classics and The Repair Shop has become a staple on viewers' screens during the festive period. Jay Blades and his team of experts including Will Kirk, Kirsten Ramsay and more will once again be back in the gorgeous decorated barn to transform beloved items into their former and shining glory. We don't need to remind you to bring tissues for this one.

The Repair Shop will air another festive episode this year

Call the Midwife

Available on Christmas Day, BBC One

Speaking of festive favourites, fans will be able to pay a visit to Nonnatus House on Christmas Day thanks to the special episode of Call the Midwife. The beloved BBC drama, as usual, is returning with the one-off Christmas episode before series 12 kicks off in January. All the favourites are returning including Helen George, Leonie Elliott and more, so set your reminders now!

MORE: Call the Midwife's Helen George teases major upcoming cameo in season 12

Call the Midwife returns on Christmas Day

Strictly Come Dancing

Available Christmas Day, BBC One

As much as we're looking forward to finding out the winner of this year's Strictly Come Dancing on the 17th December, it's bittersweet because we always mourn the end of another series. But, the sadness is eased slightly knowing that there'll be a Christmas special to look forward to! The celebrity line-up was announced last week, putting us in the Christmas spirit already.

Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts is joining the Strictly Christmas special

Treason

Available on Boxing Day, Netflix

We're super excited for this one. Marvel actor Charlie Cox is taking on the lead role in Netflix's brand new thriller series, Treason, which is set to land on the streaming giant on Boxing Day. Charlie plays Adam Lawrence, a Mi6 agent with a chequered past that catches up with him despite his success within the British intelligence services. This forces him to "question everything and everyone in his life". Also starring is Ciarán Hinds and Olga Kurylenko.

Charlie Cox leads the cast of Treason

Happy Valley

Available on 1 January, BBC One and BBC iPlayer

IT'S HERE! After what feels like forever, Happy Valley is finally returning for a new series, and what's a better way to start 2023? Catherine Cawood is back and while a few years have gone by, and her grandson Ryan grown up, the past is never far from the sergeant's thoughts.

MORE: Bad Sisters star Sharon Horgan's new BBC drama looks devastating – get the details

James Norton reprises his role as Tommy Lee Royce

Catherine, once again played by the brilliant Sarah Lancashire, discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir. A series of events then begin to emerge that lead her straight back to James Norton's menacing and twisted character, Tommy Lee Royce.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.