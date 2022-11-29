9 Christmas movies that are coming out in 2022

It’s that time of year again! Christmas is upon us and, if you’re anything like us, you’ll be settling in with some sweet and cosy festive films - but which one should you pick? While you can, of course, opt for a classic like Elf or Muppets' Christmas Carol, but there are plenty of amazing new Christmas movies to try out too! Check out our top picks…

Your Christmas or Mine? - Sky

Fan of Asa Butterfield? This is one for you! The synopsis reads: "Students Hayley and James are young and in love. After saying goodbye for Christmas at a London train station, they both make the same mad split-second decision to swap trains and surprise each other.

"Passing each other in the station, they are completely unaware that they have just swapped Christmases… When the entire country is blanketed in the biggest snowfall on record, our star-crossed lovers are trapped at the most manic time of the year… The couple realise that there is an awful lot they don’t know about each other. Will they be able to swap back in time for Christmas Day? And will Hayley and James’ fledgling relationship make it through to the New Year?"

Falling for Christmas - Netflix

Welcome back to our screens Lindsay Lohan! The synopsis for the holiday caper reads: "A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas." Sign us up.

Spirited - Apple TV

Will Ferrell is back for this Christmas caper - and it absolutely looks like it is going to be an instant classic! A Christmas Carol takes a twist here, where Will plays the ghost of Christmas present who visits Ryan Reynolds in the hopes that he will change his miserly ways. Oh, and if you needed any more convincing, Octavia Spencer also stars.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol - Netflix

Want to introduce your youngsters to the Dickens classic? This animation could be a fabulous place to start. This supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation follows Scrooge as he has one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future.

Violent Night - Cinema

Chief Hopper, is that you? Starring David Harbour as Santa Claus like you’ve never seen him, the story follows a wealthy family whose home is invaded by a group of mercenaries - and only Santa can save the day - with a healthy dose of violence. The new action must-watch for Christmas perhaps? Step aside Die Hard!

The Noel Diary - Netflix

This is Us fans are in for a treat as Justin Hartley stars as a best-selling author who returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother's estate, and discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel - an intriguing young woman on a mission of her own. You might be able to guess what’s coming next!

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special - Disney+

Fancy a little bit of Marvel this Christmas? In this case the Guardians are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, and head to Earth to find him the perfect Christmas present - with plenty of surprises along the way.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker - Disney+

This reimagining of the Nutcracker ballet set in New York City follows Maria-Clara, whose parents aren't getting along. Bringing her down, she decides to embark on a holiday adventure to bring her parents back together again.

Something from Tiffany’s - Amazon Prime Video

Starring rom-com princess Zoey Deutch, the story follows a woman whose life turns upside-down all thanks to an engagement ring that falls into the wrong hands.

