The ultimate Christmas advert round-up: LIVE UPDATES

Do you absolutely love a Christmas advert? We will be updating this our Christmas advert feature with all of the sweet, funnest and most random promos of 2022 - so stay tuned and tell us your favourite one!

Disney

Cuteness! In support of charity partner Make-A-Wish, the follow-up to Lola and The Stepdad, and this time follows Nicole's daughter Ella as she adjusts to a changing family dynamic. With a little Mickey Mouse toy by her side, Max is first shown giving Ella the Mickey Mouse to comfort her at night, Ella then gifts the soft toy to her new-born sibling at their first meet, welcoming them to the family. We're not crying, you are.

M&S

Dawn French is a Christmas tree fairy who wants to find a friend on Christmas Day, helping out the pooch's scrappy toy, Ducky – who definitely needs some Christmas cheer. Luckily, M&S was there for all of their uniquely scrummy dishes. This is not just a Christmas ad, this is M&S Christmas ad!







Very.co.uk

Celebrating all of the Christmases, like work Christmas, birthday Christmas and kids free Christmas, Very's fabulous advert is all about spending the festive day whichever way you like – and it's gotten us in a very Christmassy mood (and ready for our staff Christmas party)!

TK Maxx

Sam is celebrating getting her family amazing gifts without spending all of her money. Everyone she meets high fives her on her amazing savings, she's on local news and the town celebrates her. It's quirky, it's fun and it really does make you want to pop into your nearest branch!

