Jude Law's on-screen daughter in The Holiday looks totally different now – and she's a mum! The classic Christmas film never gets old

Remember little Sophie from The Holiday? The actress who played her is all grown up now, and the 22-year-old looks totally unrecognisable 15 years after the film's release in 2006.

MORE: Here's what the Home Alone kids look like now

Miffy Englefield was just six when she landed the role in the classic Christmas movie alongside Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jack Black and Emma Pritchard who played her on-screen sister.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Best movies to stream this December

These days she Miffy has moved away from acting and has even become a mum. The former film star welcomed her first child, Frances, back in April 2020.

MORE: The top 15 Christmas movies of all time

MORE: Home Alone fans can book the McCallisters' iconic home on Airbnb - for just $25

Sharing an adorable photo on Instagram at the time, Miffy wrote: "After taking the first few days to start processing and recovering, I finally feel ready to announce that at 5.03am on 23rd April 2020 we welcomed a healthy, beautiful baby girl into the world.

Miffy welcomed her daughter, Frances, in April

"Frances Rosanna Lee Englefield was born via emergency C-section, weighing 6lb 7oz. She was met with tears, joy and more love than can ever be described."

The former actress, whose acting credits include Casualty and a short film titled Beautiful Enough, has moved away from the world of film and TV and has since moved onto music. She works as a barista in between gigging in local bars in her home town of West Sussex.

The 2006 film is still a hit today

In a recent interview with The New York Times, The Holiday star and musician opened up about her time on the film set and being well-known at such a young age.

"At school, people were a bit funny about the fact that I used to be an actress, but I could go to these gigs and be around people who didn't care," she told the paper. "Jude had so much time for us. He was always giving me tips about acting."

Miffy recently went viral on Tik Tok

MORE: Viewers can't make up their mind about 'so bad it's good' new Netflix film A Castle For Christmas

Meanwhile, more recently Miffy has gone viral on video-sharing app Tik Tok after revealing that she gets "gross" messages from "old men" commenting on her appearance. Under her account @miffz_, she wrote: "When gross old men say things like 'I’m so glad you are still as cute as you were in The Holiday' to me."

She added: "Relating how I looked as a child to how I look as a grown a** woman makes me all kinds of creeped out idk."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.