The Holiday child star looks unrecognisable 20 years on from classic film

It's hard to believe it, but 2026 will mark 20 years since The Holiday premiered in December 2006 and cemented itself as a festive classic forevermore. The film took audiences along on Cameron Diaz's dreamy Christmas in the Cotswolds and gave one of Jude Law's most memorable to date - we are of course talking about Mr. Napkin Head.

The Holiday is stacked with starry names who are still all over Hollywood, from Kate Winslet to Jack Black. But in the two decades since it came out, there's one star that looks completely unrecognisable. Remember Jude Law's character Graham was a widowed father to two little girls? Well, his eldest on-screen daughter is all grown up now and looks worlds apart from the movie.

© Miffy Englefield/ IMDb Miffy Englefield from The Holiday now

Miffy Englefield was just six years old when she played young Sophie in The Holiday. Now, she's 26 and has a daughter of her own. Since starring as Jude Law's daughter, Miffy has stayed relatively out of the spotlight and changed up her look for dark hair and artsy tattoos. Miffy also appeared in the 2011 horror drama film, Beautiful Enough, but hasn't continued with acting into her adult years.

While her Instagram account has been set to private, Miffy occasionally posts sweet videos about her life with her daughter to TikTok. In a 2022 video, Miffy answered some common questions she gets, including what it was like to work with the "amazing" star-studded cast on The Holiday.

"Obviously playing one of Jude Law's daughters in the film, he's the person that we spent the most time with and he was so kind and so patient and just so helpful and told us so so so much about acting. He was lovely," she gushed about the Black Rabbit star. In the same tell-all video, Miffy revealed she would be "love" to get back into acting.

With The Holiday turning 20 years old at the end of the year, what better time than to catch up with the cast. Here's a look at what the star's have been up to over the last two decades, and what they look like now.

© Columbia Pictures/ Joseph Okpako/WireImage Kate Winslet as Iris This acting icon hardly needs an introduction. Kate Winslet starred as Iris who impulsively swaps decides she needs to get away over Christmas to deal with a recent heartbreak. But The Holiday is just one of the many classics on Kate's impressive resume. The star, now 50, made a name for herself in the '90s with Titanic. And it's just been uphill from there. Kate has gone on to star Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Mare of Easttown, and took home the coveted 2009 Best Actress Oscar win for her performance in The Reader. She's reunited with Titanic director James Cameron for the Avatar series, in which she recently starred in the third instalment, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Cameron Diaz as Amanda Cameron Diaz, 53, starred as Amanda Woods, our other leading lady in The Holiday. Her character swaps her home in LA for a stay in the English countryside over the Christmas period. What ensues is a dreamy holiday romance with local heartthrob, Jude Law. Cameron was already a star before The Holiday with roles in The Mask and There's Something About Mary in the 90s. After starring in the 2014 live action Annie adaptation, Cameron took a step back from Hollywood and focused on her family life with husband Benji Madden and their two children. After a decade hiatus, Cameron made her on-screen return in 2024 in the film Back in Action.

Jack Black as Miles Who's going to start the petition for Jack Black to be in more rom-coms? We're used to seeing Jack play comedic roles like in School of Rock, but for The Holiday the actor stepped into the shoes of a romantic lead who won the affections of Kate Winslet. Since The Holiday, Jack has been in the Jumanji and Kung Fu Panda film franchises, and in 2025 was in both Anaconda and A Minecraft Movie.

© Columbia Pictures/ ALLISON DINNER/EPA/Shutterstock Jack Black as Miles Amanda - and audiences everywhere - fell in love with Graham, played by Jude Law in The Holiday. Jude is another A-list star who has stayed booked and busy over the years. The now 53-year-old has been in The Talented Mr. Ripley, Sherlock Holmes, and most recently, the 2025 crime series Black Rabbit.

© Columbia Pictures/ Steve Granitz/WireImage Eli Wallach as Arthur Eli Wallach played Amanda's lovable neighbour and famed screenwriter Arthur Abbott who befriends Kate Winslet on her LA holiday. Eli passed away in 2014 at the age of 98. He was known for roles in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and The Magnificent Seven among others, with a BAFTA, Tony, and a Primetime Emmy Award to his name.

© Columbia Pictures/ Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Netflix Rufus Sewell played Jasper, the man Kate Winslet's character just couldn't quite move on from and whose engagement led her to book the impromptu getaway that kickstarted the whole movie. As of 2025, Rufus is 58 and has continued acting with notable roles in Scoop and The Diplomat.