Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson and Michael B. Jordan honored at Critics Choice celebration

Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson and Michael B. Jordan were among the Hollywood A-listers to grace the red carpet on Monday at the Critics Choice Awards Celebration of Black Film and Television. 9-1-1 star Angela wowed in a Barbie pink sequin jumpsuit with a silk sash that wrapped around her shoulder and hips.

Speaking to HELLO! Angela - who was honored with the prestigious career achievement award and joined by her husband Courtney B. Vance - revealed her excitement to attend the celebration of black excellence and shared her love for her hit Fox show, joking how they always find "the craziest stories" for viewers.

WATCH: Angela Bassett gives speech as she accepts career achievement award

"We keep the party going!" she laughed.

"We found the craziest stories that are happening [in the real world] and taking little bits and putting it right in that story."

Quinta, who won an Emmy earlier in 2022, won the Actress Award for Television and had the audience in laughter as she arrived on stage and realised she was unable to reach the microphone.

She revealed she’s had a year of extreme highs and lows and she thanked Angela after telling a story of how the two bumped into each other at a mall and Angela grounded the younger star at a moment of overwhelming emotion.

Angela won a career achievement award

The event was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles and was sponsored by McBride Sisters Wine Company - the largest Black-owned wine company in the US.

On the red carpet, Brian Tyree Henry and British star David Oyelowo arrived together, both in bold and bright suits, while Lauren E. Banks was in a glamorous forest green structured dress.

Brian and David arrived together

Lauren told HELLO! that The Woman King star Sheila Atim was her outstanding performer of the year: "I love her soft strength, and her honesty is deep in her eyes and I always learn something from her."

The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood, who was honored with the Director Award for Film, named her "incredible" cast, adding: "The amount of work they put in and not only the incredibly hard work of training but also the emotional work, combining these characters to show their humanity. They are an incredible group."

Angela accepted her award and gave an emotional speech

RuPaul's Drag Race star Symone named Angela as her performer of the year, joking: "Quinta Brunson is a close second but I have to give it to mother."

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Andra Day looked gorgeous in a strapless maxi dress with billowing sleeves, and musician Kid Cudi, who won the Groundbreaker Award, rocked bright clashing colors in patterned orange tee with a sky blue fluffy coat and black leather pants.

Quinta and Andra posed for the cameras

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin star Zaria named Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins as her performers of the year, after seeing them on Broadway in TopDog/UnderDog.

Motion legend Berry Gordy was given the Icon Award by an emotional Billy Dee Williams and Suzanne de Passe, while Quincy Isaiah took home Rising Star Award presented by IMDbPro, and Michael B. Jordan, whose directorial debut Creed III is out in early 2023, was honored with the Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award.

Billy Dee awarded Berry his Icon Award

Others winners included director Nikyatu Jusu (Breakthrough Film Award), Jonathan Majors (Actor Award for Film), and Dulé Hill, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O'Neil, Milan Ray, Saycon Sengbloh, and Elisha “EJ” Williams (Ensemble Award for Television) for The Wonder Years.

