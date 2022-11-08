Angela Bassett opens up about how the Wakanda Forever cast honored the late Chadwick Boseman The actress' on-screen son passed away in 2020

Angela Bassett has quite the momentous week coming up, as she prepares to premiere the highly-anticipated second installment of Marvel's Black Panther, Wakanda Forever.

The actress stars once again as Queen Ramonda, who is T'Challa's mother. The leading role of T'Challa was played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

The lead-up to the film's long-awaited premiere has been quite emotional for its stars, as they remember and honor the late actor's life, which was tragically cut short in August 2020 after he privately battled colon cancer.

Ahead of the movie's release, which is on 10 November, Angela stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she spoke about the film, how they are remembering their co-star, and what's next for the beloved superhero franchise.

For her appearance, she opted for a show-stopping look consisting of a bright orange blazer with matching pants combo, the blazer serving as her only top, all of which she paired with pink and orange color-block heels.

Angela received a lengthy standing ovation as soon as she appeared on the set, with Kelly telling her how "rock and roll" she looked and that she is one of her most favorite people she has met.

Angela opened up about how the cast honored their late co-star

Speaking of having to film Wakanda Forever without Chadwick, Angela revealed that right as they started preparing to film, the cast and crew's first stop was South Carolina, where the Golden Globe winner's resting place is located.

"It was a beautiful day," she said, detailing that: "His uncles were there, his cousin… and we just, you know, spoke from our heart about him, how we felt about him, our time with him."

The actress played Chadwick's on-screen mother

She added: "That was really, really lovely. A great way to just begin, because we miss him terribly."

The 9-1-1 lead explained that it impulsed them to commit to their work on the Marvel film even more, saying: "That's what he would want from us."

