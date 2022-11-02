Line of Duty star announces exciting new film – and it looks seriously good Anything with Daniel Mays in, we're there!

Amazon Prime Video has revealed an upcoming Christmas film with a whole host of stars, including Line of Duty's very own Daniel Mays as well as Sex Education star Asa Butterfield and The Crown's Alex Jenning. So what is Your Christmas Or Mine all about? Find out here...

The synopsis reads: "Students Hayley and James are young and in love. After saying goodbye for Christmas at a London train station, they both make the same mad split-second decision to swap trains and surprise each other.

"Passing each other in the station, they are completely unaware that they have just swapped Christmases… When the entire country is blanketed in the biggest snowfall on record, our star-crossed lovers are trapped at the most manic time of the year… The couple realise that there is an awful lot they don’t know about each other. Will they be able to swap back in time for Christmas Day? And will Hayley and James’ fledgling relationship make it through to the New Year?"

The film is set to be released on 2 December, and we're so ready for it to get us into the Christmas spirit!

Will you be watching this one?

Daniel is having a very busy time at the moment, and recently shared his latest charity campaign for Stand Up to Cancer. Posting the poignant clip on Instagram, he wrote: "It’s @SU2CUK’s 10th Anniversary! I’m joining them in celebrating a decade of bringing the UK together to speed up progress in life- saving cancer research.

"I’m sharing again the incredibly poignant and powerful film I was privileged to be part of last year.

Also tap the link in my bio to make a donation to this hugely important and worthwhile cause. Now is the time to #StandUpToCancer."

