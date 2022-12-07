Strictly Come Dancing's Hamza Yassin wowed the audience last Friday night with his Lion King-themed Samba alongside his professional dance partner Jowita Przystal. But it was his comment to the dancer when they finished their routine that sparked a reaction from fans.

The official social media accounts for the BBC ballroom competition shared their weekly 'Hidden Mic' videos from Friday's quarter-finals, which showed Hamza saying to Jowita at the end: "You are phenomenal. You are a phenomenal young lady."

WATCH: Hamza Yassin's sweet hidden mic comment to Jowtia Przystal revealed

The lovely comment sparked a reaction from fans who were quick to share their thoughts. One person said: "That was so sweet of Hamza to say! He's such a sweet man!" A second agreed, writing: "'You are a phenomenal young lady', Hamza just melts my heart!!!"

A third added: "Oooh sweet Hamza this guy is a winner in my eyes, not only is Jowita phenomenal but he truly is too," while a fourth simply put: "Oh Hamza, so sweet!"

Hamza and Jowita scored 36 for their Samba

The pair's routine prompted positive comments from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke and they scored 36 out of 40.

Meanwhile, the schedule changes have sparked some fury from viewers after last week's quarter-final took place on Friday. After Saturday's results show, the BBC announced that the semi-finals would also be affected.

The pair are firm favourites among fans

The semi-final will air on BBC One on Sunday 11 December at 7.15 pm, while the semi-final results show will air on Monday 12 December at 8.15 pm.

Many seemed to be unimpressed that the BBC Latin and Ballroom competition is moving to accommodate the World Cup in Qatar. One fan wrote in a comment: "Why not just put it on BBC2 for everyone who doesn’t want to watch the football?!?"

A second agreed, commenting: "It's UNACCEPTABLE THAT FOOTBALL HAS INTERRUPTED STRICTLY!" As a third agreed: "This is ridiculous. Use one of the other BBC channels. No one wants to watch strictly on a work/school night."

