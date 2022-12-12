Call the Midwife's season 12 release date confirmed - and it's sooner than you think! We can't wait!

Call the Midwife has finally shared the release date for series 12 - and it's so soon!

MORE: Call the Midwife's Helen George teases major upcoming cameo in season 12

Fans won't have to wait very long to return to Poplar following the Christmas special as the new season will begin airing just one week later on 1 January.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you caught up with the dramatic series 11 finale?

The good news was announced on the show's official Instagram account, with the caption reading: "NEWS!!! Call the Midwife Series 12 to begin on New Year's Day in UK!!

"We're delighted to tell you that the BBC have announced the premiere date for our new series... and it begins just ONE WEEK after our forthcoming Christmas Special - airing on 1st January!

"We are so pleased that you won't have long to wait for our new stories, and can jump straight into 1968!!"

MORE: Call the Midwife set to make huge change for series 12 that will devastate fans

MORE: Call the Midwife: here’s how fans can visit filming locations

The post ended with the reminder that the Christmas special airs at 7:55pm on Christmas Day on BBC One, while series 12 will begin at 8pm on New Year's Day on BBC One.

Call the Midwife series 12 will air on 1 January

Fans immediately took to the comments section to express their excitement, with one person writing: "This makes me so happy," while another added: "Looking forward to seeing this."

A third commented: "I can't wait. Amazing."

Fans can look forward to watching the upcoming festive special in the meantime, which will see life in Poplar returning to normal following the awful train crash at the end of series 11.

The Nonnatus House midwives will welcome a heavily pregnant Rhoda Mullucks back to the maternity clinic, who is understandably nervous after her last child was born with complications due to thalidomide.

The Christmas special will see Poplar returning to normal following the train crash

The synopsis continues: "Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) cares for a heavily pregnant single mother, recently released from prison, while Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) is called out to deliver a Sylheti mother’s child in a garment factory in a rough area of Poplar.

"Elsewhere, Fred (Cliff Parisi) decides that Poplar needs to come together to raise money for those families still affected by the train crash and pitches the wonderful idea of a festive talent show – Poplartunity Knocks!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.