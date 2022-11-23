Call the Midwife set to make huge change for series 12 that will devastate fans The show will lose two major characters

Call the Midwife is set to lose two major characters in the upcoming Christmas special - and fans will be devastated.

According to The Mirror, Sister Hilda, played by Fenella Woolgar, and Sister Frances, played by Ella Bruccoleri, will both be leaving Poplar in the new episode.

At the beginning of the instalment, Sister Hilda has already bid goodbye to Nonnatus House, having been called back to the Mother House in Chichester, the convent run by Mother Mildred.

Meanwhile, Sister Frances falls off her bike in the snow while heading to a birth emergency and is sent to recover at the Mother House.

An insider told the publication that the Christmas special might not be the last fans will see of the two characters and that there is scope for the pair to return at some point.

Actress Jenny Agutter, who plays head nun Sister Julienne, agreed: "The door is always open."

HELLO! has reached out to the BBC for comment.

Sister Frances will fall off her bike in the Christmas special

The sad news comes just days after filming for the upcoming twelfth series wrapped. The show announced the news via its official Instagram account, sharing a snap of Stephen McGann and Laura Main with their on-screen children, Max Macmillan, April Rae Hoang, Alice Brown, and Ned Shaw.

The caption read: "It's a wrap! We've just completed our last scene for our twelfth season. And this year's traditional clapperboard shot belongs to...the Turners!!

Fenella Woolgar plays Sister Hilda in the drama

"We ended our season filming in the Turner house set, so our Turner children were rather keen to hold the iconic clapperboard for themselves!

"Next stop....the CHRISTMAS SPECIAL!!"

Fans took to the comments section to express their excitement for the new series, which will arrive next year. One person wrote: "I cannot wait! I absolutely love Call the Midwife!!!! Roll on Christmas," while another added: "This is the best news, can't wait. Please keep it rolling forever."

