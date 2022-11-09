Call the Midwife star Stephen McGann celebrates amazing news

Call the Midwife star Stephen McGann has celebrated some very exciting news, and it's safe to say that the show's fandom are thrilled for him!

The official Facebook account announced the lovely news that Stephen had received a honorary degree at Chester University, and that the actor had a very hectic day after travelling to accept the honour after a night shoot.

The post read: "After late-night filming for series 12 (no spoilers!), Stephen had to rise early and travel to the wonderful medieval English city of Chester to receive an honorary doctorate in recognition of his acting, writing and public health communication work."

Congrats Stephen!

Speaking of the fab achievement, Stephen said: "What a wonderful day it was, and what an honour to receive it in such a beautiful place. Chester Cathedral was somewhere I visited as a child, and so it made the ceremony extra special"

We can't wait for the new series!

The star made a speech, telling students: "If you don’t have a dream to follow, then be curious instead – as far as it will take you. Because dreams can change – but curiosity will take you to dreams that you never imagined you’d have."

The post also revealed an insight into the new series of the hit BBC show, and shared a new photo of the adorable Turner children alongside Shelagh, played by Laura Main. Speaking about the youngsters, Stephen said: "They are more of a joy to work with every year! They are great fun to be with - full of questions, and increasingly full of sass!!" We can't wait until the series comes back in 2023!

