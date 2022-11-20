Call the Midwife star reveals major filming setback for series 12

Call the Midwife star Jenny Agutter has revealed that filming for series 12 faced a minor setback thanks to action star Tom Cruise, who kept ruining filming takes by landing his helicopter nearby the set of the BBC show.

MORE: Call the Midwife: here’s how fans can visit filming locations

Tom has been filming the eighth film in the Mission Impossible franchise at Longcross Film Studios in Chertsey, which is also one of the shooting locations for the BBC period drama.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you caught up with season 11 yet?

The actress, who plays Sister Julienne in the series, said: "Tom Cruise keeps ruining our filming by landing his helicopter. Right where we're shooting.

"I don't know what he's doing! At Longcross where we film Call the Midwife. Tom.. get out of here!"

The 69-year-old even suggested that she should confront the Hollywood actor whilst dressed as a nun, telling The Sun: "I should go across in my habit.

READ: Helen George hints at 'obstacles' for Call the Midwife's Trixie and her love interest

MORE: Meet the Call the Midwife cast and their real-life children

"'Imagine. 'Excuse me Tom but look we're trying to film. I don't know about you, but just get your helicopter out of here quickly!'"

Filming for the upcoming twelfth series recently wrapped, with the BBC show announcing the news via Instagram.

Filming for season 12 recently wrapped

Sharing a snap of Stephen McGann and Laura Main with their on-screen children, Max Macmillan, April Rae Hoang, Alice Brown, and Ned Shaw, the series wrote in the caption: "It's a wrap! We've just completed our last scene for our twelfth season. And this year's traditional clapperboard shot belongs to...the Turners!!

"We ended our season filming in the Turner house set, so our Turner children were rather keen to hold the iconic clapperboard for themselves!

"Next stop....the CHRISTMAS SPECIAL!!!"

Fans took to the comments section to express their excitement for the new series, which will arrive next year. One person wrote: "This is the best news, can't wait. Please keep it rolling forever," while another added: "I cannot wait! I absolutely love Call the Midwife!!!! Roll on Christmas."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.