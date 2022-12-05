Call the Midwife's Helen George teases major upcoming cameo in season 12 The star appeared on This Morning on Monday

Call the Midwife star Helen George has teased that the show is set to include a very surprising cameo at some point in the future.

Appearing on This Morning alongside her co-star Megan Cusack on Monday, the actress said that Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam, who played a significant role in the UK's response to the Covid pandemic, might be making an appearance in the period drama after visiting the set last month.

When asked by host Holly Willoughby if fans can expect the healthcare professional to feature on the show, Helen said: "Yeah, it's random. He came to set a few weeks ago because we were filming and he's become good friends with Judy Parfitt, who plays Sister Monica Joan.

"Judy sent him a couple of emails to ask him a few questions and Jonathan Van-Tam apparently was running around the house going, 'Oh my god, Sister Monica Joan is emailing me!'.

"He loves the show and came to set to see us last week and I think he might be coming back to do… I mean we are talking about this as if it's going to happen!"

Megan added: "He was gorgeous, he was lovely and so happy to be there."

Jonathan Van-Tam paid a visit to the set last month

Speaking about his visit to set along with his wife Karen, Jonathan admitted that he is a huge fan of the period drama. "I have been a big fan of Call the Midwife since its very early showings," he told The Mirror. "I've delivered 17 babies under the supervision of midwives and it’s always a very emotional moment.

"Having been born in 1964, I find the programme is not just another medical drama but a really impactful social commentary on healthcare issues of the day.

He added: "I was a bit starstruck to meet all the characters but especially Trixie, Dr Turner, Nancy and Miss Higgins... I can’t thank them all enough."

